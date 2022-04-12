Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $518.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.76. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $527.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

