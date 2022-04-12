Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 382,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 222,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACC opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $58.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 237.43 and a beta of 1.01.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

