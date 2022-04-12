Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

