Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,094 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $250,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 122,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

