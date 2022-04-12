Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,376 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,377,000.

BSTZ stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

