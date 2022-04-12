Oppenheimer Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $17.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.28.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $210.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Biogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

