OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in OptiNose by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 170,058 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $206.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.51.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

