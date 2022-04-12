Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

