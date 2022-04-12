Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

