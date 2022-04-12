Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

