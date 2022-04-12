Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.84 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,444.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,489.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,645.65. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

