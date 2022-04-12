Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.63. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $141.38 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
