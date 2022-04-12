Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.63. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $141.38 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.