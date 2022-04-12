Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,525 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

