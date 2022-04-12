Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,850 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $4,422,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $14,071,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
