Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,850 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $4,422,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $14,071,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

