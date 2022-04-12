Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,170 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,370,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

