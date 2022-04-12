Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,600 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

