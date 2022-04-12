Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 754 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 145,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,669,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

