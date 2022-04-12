Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 785 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,285 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $4,194,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,698 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,261 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

