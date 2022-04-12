Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Organogenesis news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $992.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Organogenesis had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $128.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

