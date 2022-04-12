Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.14

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.14 and last traded at $84.14, with a volume of 9498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after acquiring an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 359,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

