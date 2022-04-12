Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $720.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $618.38.

PANW opened at $610.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

