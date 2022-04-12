Pangolin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.47 or 0.07564534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,527.07 or 1.00072264 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,625,121 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.