Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BTIG Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRTK. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 361,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 686,619 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

