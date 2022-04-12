Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,927,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 2,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,134. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

