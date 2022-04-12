Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $727.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $676.76 and its 200-day moving average is $661.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.70 and a fifty-two week high of $747.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

