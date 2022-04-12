Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,945 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of CVX traded up $5.24 on Tuesday, reaching $170.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,489,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.50. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

