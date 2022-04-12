Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.10. 100,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average of $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.24 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

