Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.