Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,721. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $244.16 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

