Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 164904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 472,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,251,636. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $15,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

