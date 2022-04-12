Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Up to $201.79

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.79, but opened at $212.12. Paylocity shares last traded at $205.82, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 131.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

