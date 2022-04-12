Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Up to $201.79

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.79, but opened at $212.12. Paylocity shares last traded at $205.82, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 131.16 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
