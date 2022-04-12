Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.75) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AG. Berenberg Bank raised AG.L to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 588.40 ($7.67).

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

