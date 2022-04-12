Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.75) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AG. Berenberg Bank raised AG.L to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 588.40 ($7.67).
