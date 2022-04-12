Peercoin Reaches Market Cap of $15.44 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $15,183.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,573.56 or 1.17216257 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,486,852 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

