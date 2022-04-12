Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.57 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 3,205,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,223. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

