PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.92

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 2419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.