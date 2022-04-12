Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $46.92 million and $408,253.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00023151 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 192,273,070 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

