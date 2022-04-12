Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $28.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $160.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,211,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

