Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PFE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. 863,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,614,992. The company has a market cap of $301.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

