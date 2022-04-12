PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $37,798.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

