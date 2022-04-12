Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 1,986 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.10. The company has a market capitalization of $292.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.