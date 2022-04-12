Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 397 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.65. 12,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.