Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. 9,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,340. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $784.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

