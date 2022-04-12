Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys Shares of 906 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.73.

UNP stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $245.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,233. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.60 and its 200 day moving average is $243.74. The company has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.