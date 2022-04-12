Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $19.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.96. The stock had a trading volume of 131,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

