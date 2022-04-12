Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $499,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. 187,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,104. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

