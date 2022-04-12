Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $117.17. 31,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.42.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

