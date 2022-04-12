Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,262,000 after buying an additional 165,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,709,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,050,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,193,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $58.13. 107,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,576. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

