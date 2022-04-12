PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 160,737 shares.The stock last traded at $77.70 and had previously closed at $77.54.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,130,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,016,000 after acquiring an additional 980,076 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,770,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

