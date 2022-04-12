Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,722,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

