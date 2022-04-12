Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

